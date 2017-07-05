5,000 Cases of Female Genital Mutilation In UK Over Past Year

Newly released data from the NHS shows there were more than 5,000 new cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) recorded over the last year, with 120 cases involving women and girls that were born in the UK.

The practice is banned in the UK, however, many families take young girls out of the country in order to undergo the barbaric procedure. Since 1985 when it became illegal in the UK, not a single parent has been prosecuted.

Data suggests those most at risk are girls from Egypt, Gambia, Kenya and Nigeria. Around a third of all cases involves girls from Somalia.

