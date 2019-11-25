$5,000 Contest! Best "Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" Punk Song Music Video

The Infowars team has produced a punk rock anthem exposing pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death.

While the establishment claims he simply committed suicide, most of the public agrees Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Now Alex Jones has announced a $5,000 contest looking for the best music video edit to immortalize our punk hit.

Make an awesome music video with our hit as the soundtrack, or re-record a song using our lyrics.

“We’re gonna look at it according to quality, kickass-ness, and how many views each video gets,” Alex Jones told National File.



Entries will be accepted through December 6. Winners will be announced December 13th.

Check out The Rules below:

• Make a video off the song audio provided or rerecord your own version using the lyrics

• Rob Dew will judge the contest based on View Count and “Badass-ness”

• Must be a video!

• Must have infowars.com or banned.video somewhere in the video.

• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full

Here are the lyrics!

Chorus 1 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of an Arkancide But Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 1 He Was Buddies with Bill Clinton Prince Andrew too He had a stable of girls For you to peruse But now well never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself Chorus 2 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 And I don’t care what Bill Barr says Cause Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 2 He had a big ol plane The Lolita express Padded Floors and no Secret Service But the Feds know who flew Thats why he didn’t kill himself Chorus 3 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Well Bob Mueller cut a sweet heart deal and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself SOLO Verse 3 Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves and I know someone else who didn’t hang himself Chorus 4 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Mossad once twice shy and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 4 He had a master plan for a master race Eugenics and Jizzlane At his New Mexico place But we’ll never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself Chorus 5 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of the Arkancide JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIM SELF!

Also be sure to grab our limited-edition CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ARE A LOT LIKE EPSTEIN SHIRT

