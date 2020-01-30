5G Launches In Wuhan Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak

In this Infowars Special Report, Greg Reese connects the dots between the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a Netflix docuseries pitching vaccines as a solution to outbreaks, Wuhan’s recent launch of 5G and warnings from experts who say 5G could cause “flu-like symptoms.”

Watch as Reese tries to share a link on Facebook of the Chinese government website announcing the launch of 5G and is blocked by a notice claiming the post “goes against Community Standards.”

Try sharing the link on Facebook and you will receive the same notice. CLICK HERE

