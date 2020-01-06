5G: Next Gen Health Dangers (Documentary)

This mini-documentary exposes the health dangers of 5G and why this dangerous technology is a new source of “electromagnetic pollution” that endangers human lives.

The tech industry is fully aware of these dangers, but pushed 5G anyway, censoring critics of the technology and trying to silence the science that exposes the public health risks associated with this extreme technology.

