5G Singes The Tree Of Liberty

Hillary Clinton’s Bible is George Orwell’s 1984.

She openly brags about it, and while Americans perish due to the Chinese coronavirus, she and her cohorts promulgated through government paid propaganda and untold brainwashing.

The 5G cherished by the Chinese Communist Party is slowly growing like a tumor within America, charring trees and causing nature to react in ways never before witnessed in the face of emerging technology.

The Hell-storm is upon us and your tax dollars and politicians aren’t doing anything about it.

