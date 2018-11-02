6-in-9 Swing District Voters: Keep Migrant Caravan Out of the Country

Nearly 6-in-9 likely voters in swing districts across the United States say federal officials must keep a migrant caravan of at least 10,000 Central Americans out of the country.

In a new poll by NumbersUSA, about 65 percent of likely voters in swing districts this election cycle say the migrant caravan headed to the U.S. to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system needs to be kept out of the country.

About 40 percent say “all of them” in the caravan should be stopped “from entering the country.” About 25 percent of likely swing district voters say the U.S. should “require them to remain in Mexico until their asylum hearing.”

Only 18 percent of likely swing district voters support the country’s current asylum process, which allows illegal border crossers and asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. while awaiting their hearings.

About 12 percent of likely swing district voters said the caravan should be allowed “to move freely around the country until their asylum hearing,” showing little support for the Democrats’ preferred goal of hemispheric open borders and mass immigration.

As Breitbart News reported, the plurality of likely voters in Indiana, Florida, and Arizona — all of which are seeing hotly contested Senate races — say the migrant caravan is a threat to the nation.

