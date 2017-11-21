6 refugees arrested, German police smash ‘ISIS terror cell plotting attack’

German security forces have arrested 6 refugees believed to be part of an ISIS terror cell that was planning a terror attack.

The refugees, all believed to be Syrian, were arrested in Kassel, Hannover, Essen and Leipzig.

The attorney general said they are suspected of having ‘prepared an attack with weapons or explosives on a public target in Germany’.

500 police officers were used in the raid – they took laptops, phones and documents.

German media is reporting that police have come across many suspects who came to Germany using false documents and that they had actually been active ISIS fighters in Syria.

