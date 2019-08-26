60 Miles of New Border Wall Erected Where Illegals Once Stormed America

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled 60 miles of new border wall near San Luis, Arizona on Saturday, showing before and after footage of the location.

In the “before” footage, dozens of illegals can be seen running into the United States, and in the “after” footage, a “triple-layered enforcement zone which includes an 18’ bollard wall” occupies the same space.

Illegal border crossings in San Luis, AZ, in 2005 versus the same location today: In 2005, 10’ landing mat failed to impede and deny illegal entries. Today, CBP has a triple layered enforcement zone which includes an 18’ bollard wall. pic.twitter.com/DSO5p0h75M — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

According to CBP, the Trump administration plans on building over 400 miles of wall in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas by 2020.

“CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020.”

Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis, AZ. In partnership with @USACEHQ, CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMVqVteMUN — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost tweeted out a time-lapse of the San Luis portion of the border wall being built, saying, “This new system improves impedance & denial of illegal entries, making the border safer for both my agents, & our nation.”

Construction of the new border wall system continues near San Luis, AZ. We’ve completed over 60 mi of new border wall system so far with the help of @usacehq. This new system improves impedance & denial of illegal entries, making the border safer for both my agents, & our nation. pic.twitter.com/61MoJr0v6G — USBPChief (@USBPChief) August 23, 2019

This is what Americans asked for when they voted for Donald Trump and this is what they can expect more of after he wins again in 2020.