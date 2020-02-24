60 Minutes Grills Bernie on Communist Support Following Major Victories

CBS laid into Democrat socialist Bernie Sanders during a 60 Minutes episode Sunday, panicking over his radical agenda as he emerges as the party’s clear 2020 frontrunner.

In a not-so-subtle attempt to dissuade voters from the Vermont senator’s far left platform, correspondent Anderson Cooper pressed Sanders on his previous support for Communist regimes, including that of Cuba’s late dictator Fidel Castro.

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes.

From the show:

Back in the 1980s, Sanders had some positive things to say about the former Soviet Union and the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. Here he is explaining why the Cuban people didn’t rise up and help the U.S. overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The program then aired a clip from the 80s showing Sanders explain his support for Castro, where he defended the dictator stating, “He educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society, you know?”

In the follow-up, Sanders condemned Cuba’s authoritarianism, but praised Castro’s literacy program.

“You know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told Cooper. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Cooper, nearly caught off-guard, responded, “A lot of dissidents [were] imprisoned in Cuba.”

Sanders also appeared to have the rug pulled from under him when Cooper questioned his millionaire status, putting it at odds with his calls to tax the wealthy.

“You know what they’re getting at. They’re suggesting the it’s hypocritical to criticize the wealthy, say they are not paying their fair share,” Cooper told Sanders, who replies, “We pay our fair share of taxes.”

Compare Cooper’s condemnation of socialism to a 20/20 clip from 2002 in which host Barbara Walters fawned over the regime:

In another attack on Sanders’ platform, Cooper also highlighted the massive costs associated with all of the freebies promised by the socialist.

"How much will that cost?" @andersoncooper asks Bernie Sanders how he'll pay for the ambitious new government programs he's proposed.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Bernie Sanders unveils a new plan to provide free childcare and prekindergarten for all kids up to age four.

Cooper’s attacks merely scratch the surface of what the mainstream media has in store for Bernie should he continue winning primaries and caucuses, especially as Dems predict he would lose head-to-head against President Trump in the general election.



