'60 Minutes' Lands Sit-Down With Steve Bannon

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images.

Steve Bannon, the ousted White House strategist, sat for an interview with CBS News’ Charlie Rose on Wednesday afternoon in Washington. The full interview will air Sunday on 60 Minutes with portions of it set to run Thursday on CBS This Morning. 

It will be the first in-depth TV interview Bannon has given since he left the White House last month amid intense criticism over President Trump’s “both sides” equivocating on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. in August.

Bannon, the former Breitbart News executive, was a key figure in Trump’s rise, stoking the nationalist tendencies that earned Trump a fervent following among the alt right. But he also at times overshadowed the president, an often fatal error in Trump land. Time magazine featured him on a February cover with the headline The Great Manipulator.

