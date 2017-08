Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A woman shot and killed an armed intruder near Katy Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The 60-year-old woman told deputies two armed men entered her home through the open garage door around 11:30 a.m.

“Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects,” said Thomas Gilliland with HCSO.

The woman grabbed her own handgun and fired several shots at the suspects and they ran out the door.

