62 Countries Collectively Call For Investigation Into Coronavirus Origin, W.H.O.

Sixty-two countries have collectively called for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus and the reaction of the World Health Organisation.

A resolution led by European countries and Australia has been backed by every EU country, as well as the UK, New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, India, Canada, Russia, Mexico and Brazil.

It is set to be presented to the World Health Assembly, the grouping of health ministers that sets policy for the WHO, on Tuesday, where a vote will be held.

The resolution states that WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus must “initiate at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with Member States, a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the origin of COVID-19.

It also asks for an evaluation of “experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19”.

The resolution also demands an evaluation of the “effectiveness of the mechanisms at WHO’s disposal”, and “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The draft also suggests that the WHO should work with the World Organisation for Animal Health to “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts, including through efforts such as scientific and collaborative field missions.”

It does not, however, specifically mention China at all, most probably in an effort to avoid further enraging the communist state, which has already threatened to ruin Australia’s economy by imposing strict tariffs.

The WHO has come under intense scrutiny for repeating Chinese claims in January that the virus was not contagious between humans. The body has since complained that it has not been invited to take part in China’s investigations of the outbreak.

As we highlighted last month, the WHO blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus and repeatedly told countries not to close borders, despite this being proven to be an effective way of controlling the spread of the virus.

According to sources who told Fox News that the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, this represented the “costliest government coverup of all time” and “the World Health Organization (WHO) was complicit from the beginning in helping China cover its tracks.”

