62 killed in Portugal forest fires, many dying in their cars as flames sweep road

Image Credits: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images.

Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said on Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town.

“Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday.

