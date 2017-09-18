63 Counties Projected to Have No Obamacare Insurer in 2018

There are 63 counties in the United States that are projected to have no insurer participating in the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2018, according to a reportfrom the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The agency has been tracking health insurer announcements since June and creates maps to show which counties will have no Obamacare insurer in 2018. The map will change based on future announcements if more insurers exit.

The first map the agency created on June 9 showed there would be 47 counties with no insurer participating.

Since that time, the number of counties with no insurer participating in Obamacare has fluctuated, dropping to even zero at one point on September 6. During this time, many articles came out criticizing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) for saying there were counties in the United States that had no insurer participating.

