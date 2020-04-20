666: The Mark Of The Beast Has Arrived

Watch this Infowars Special Report on Microsoft’s world patent number 060606 and the plan for global enslavement.

A 2020 patent filed by Microsoft Technology outlines a technology where human activity is used to mine cryptocurrency using a device that transfers human action data to a master server.

Once a human accomplishes an activity sent by the server, the human is rewarded with cryptocurrency for completing the computer-mandated task.

Is this the long-feared Mark of the Beast forewarned in The Bible?

Click here to see the patent for yourself.
YouTube Version:

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joy Behar Calls Anti-Lockdown Protesters 'Terrorists' Inspired By Alex Jones

Joy Behar Calls Anti-Lockdown Protesters ‘Terrorists’ Inspired By Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments
YouTube CEO: 'Anything That Goes Against W.H.O. Is A Violation of YouTube Policies'

YouTube CEO: ‘Anything That Goes Against W.H.O. Is A Violation of YouTube Policies’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump to Press: ‘You And The Obama Administration Were Duped For Years By China’

U.S. News
comments

Video: Trump Vows To End Obama Admin’s Funding To Wuhan Coronavirus Lab

U.S. News
comments

Miami Herald Columnist: Packed Beaches Will ‘Work Nicely to Thin The Ranks’ Of Trump And DeSantis Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Comments