6th Graders Asked: How Comfortable Are You At A Gay Bar?

A teacher is under fire after giving a quiz to 6th-grade students asking how comfortable they are in situations such as meeting a “female-to-male transsexual.”

Haltom City, Texas students at North Richland Middle School were given multiple scenarios and asked to rate how they feel would be with each situation on a scale of 1 through 4.

Below are some of the 41 examples given.

“Your dentist is HIV positive.”

“A friend invites you to a gay bar.”

“Your sister invites her new boyfriend home to dinner. He is a female-to-male transsexual.”

“Your new roommate is Palestinian and Muslim.”

“A group of black men are walking toward you in the street.”

“Your assigned lab partner is a Fundamentalist Christian.”

“Your new roommate is Jewish.”

“The young man sitting next to you on the airplane is Arab.”

Touching on the sexual nature of the questions, Ashley Brent, mother of one the students, admitted, “I wasn’t ready for my son to be exposed to these type of things.”

Birdville ISD spokesman Mark Thomas commented, “We agree the survey was not appropriate and disciplinary action was taken.”

The district said they disciplined the teacher, but wouldn’t discuss specifics about the action taken.