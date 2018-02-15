6th Graders Asked: How Comfortable Are You At A Gay Bar?

Image Credits: flickr, umezy12.

A teacher is under fire after giving a quiz to 6th-grade students asking how comfortable they are in situations such as meeting a “female-to-male transsexual.”

Haltom City, Texas students at North Richland Middle School were given multiple scenarios and asked to rate how they feel would be with each situation on a scale of 1 through 4.

Below are some of the 41 examples given.
“Your dentist is HIV positive.”
“A friend invites you to a gay bar.”
“Your sister invites her new boyfriend home to dinner. He is a female-to-male transsexual.”
“Your new roommate is Palestinian and Muslim.”
“A group of black men are walking toward you in the street.”
“Your assigned lab partner is a Fundamentalist Christian.”
“Your new roommate is Jewish.”
“The young man sitting next to you on the airplane is Arab.”

Touching on the sexual nature of the questions, Ashley Brent, mother of one the students, admitted, “I wasn’t ready for my son to be exposed to these type of things.”

Birdville ISD spokesman Mark Thomas commented, “We agree the survey was not appropriate and disciplinary action was taken.”

The district said they disciplined the teacher, but wouldn’t discuss specifics about the action taken.


Related Articles

Far-Left Group Calls For Murdering Republicans as Revenge For Florida School Shooting

Far-Left Group Calls For Murdering Republicans as Revenge For Florida School Shooting

U.S. News
Comments
Fake News: Lie About Florida Shooter Being Member of "White Supremacist" Group Not Retracted

Fake News: Lie About Florida Shooter Being Member of “White Supremacist” Group Not Retracted

U.S. News
Comments

Jimmy Kimmel after Florida shooting: Trump has ‘literally done nothing’ to prevent gun violence

U.S. News
Comments

CIA Argues The Public Can’t See Classified Information It Has Already Given To Favored Reporters

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: ‘No More Guns’ Chant Breaks Out at Florida School Shooting Vigil

U.S. News
Comments

Comments