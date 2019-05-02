7 'Healthy' Eating Habits That Really Aren't Healthy

Every week there seems to be a new health trend emerging in the U.S. Some are sensible while others are just ludicrous.

In a recent report, the HuffPost highlighted and debunked a number of fads including the appetite suppressing lollipop and sunscreen pills, but what about the trends that are less obviously bad for your health.

When it comes to healthy eating, experts have touted several foods and trends that might not be as benign as we are made to believe. A new report by Reader’s Digest is highlighting a number of these “healthy” food habits that are worth ditching. Here are seven of those fads:

1. Cutting out fat. There has been controversy on this topic. While saturated fats are said to be bad for your health, many people are cutting out all fats from their diets – including healthy fats. Erin Palinski-Wade, author of “Belly Fat Diet for Dummies” pointed out monounsaturated fats found in foods like almonds and avocado, and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, offered numerous health benefits and should be consumed within moderation.

Read more



Tucker Carlson takes on the White House Correspondents Dinner and defends free speech. Don’t miss this epic display of truth!