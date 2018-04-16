7 Inmates Killed, 17 Hurt after Hours of Fighting at South Carolina Prison

Image Credits: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images.

BISHOPVILLE — Seven inmates were killed and 17 others seriously injured after multiple fights broke out among prisoners Sunday evening at a maximum security prison in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, corrections officials said.

The inmates who were killed were identified as: Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

The incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville is believed to be the deadliest episode of prison violence in South Carolina in recent history. A coroner told The Associated Press that it appears many of those killed during eight hours of rioting at the prison died of stabbing and slashing wounds.

