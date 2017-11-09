DHS: 70 Percent of TSA Screenings Fail To Catch Bombs or Weapons

An undercover Homeland Security investigation exposed the Transportation Security Administration’s failure to detect weapons and bombs at airport checkpoints, proving once again that the agency serves as nothing more than security theater.

Undercover agents were able to get mock guns, knives and bombs through TSA checkpoints a majority of the time, a revelation that chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee Michael McCaul labeled “disturbing.”

The TSA made a statement after the DHS Office of Inspector General made eight classified recommendations based on the operation, saying, “OIG takes findings very seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening effectiveness at checkpoints.”

Lawmakers and TSA officials asserted that outdated machines are at fault.

Democrat Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts blamed the TSA’s failure on a lack of funding from Trump, claiming, “We have the technology and resources to do it but we’re not doing it because … we’re paying for a wall.”