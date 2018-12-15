70,000-strong No Deal Brexit petition most popular in country

A red hot petition calling for the UK to exit the EU on 29th March 2019 without a deal is the most popular petition on the official Parliamentary website.

It has rocketed to over 70,000 signatures already, and reads: “We are wasting billions of pounds of taxpayers money trying to negotiate in a short space of time.

“Leaving the EU in March 2019 will allow the UK good time to negotiate more efficiently. The EU will be more eager to accept a deal on our terms having lost a major partner.”

It is currently the most popular official petition in the country, already hitting just shy of 1,000 signatures per hour. There is clearly demand across the country now to walk away.

The government have already given a pathetic response: “The deal that we have reached with the EU is the right one for the United Kingdom. Leaving without a deal would risk uncertainty for the economy, for business and for citizens.”

If it gets to 100,000 signatures, a No Deal Brexit debate will be considered for debate in Parliament. Get signing and spread the word.