Beauty and brains are a weapon of choice when it comes to political warfare. The White House Press Corps, filled with Fake News reporters, found that out the hard way when they decided to attempt a takedown question directed at Kayleigh McEnany.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked McEnany if she would take back her comments made on Fox Business News, where she implied that because of President Trump, “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”

McEnany responded with a death blow, by simply reading the dishonest medias headlines back to them, then mic drops and exits gracefully.

“Well first let me note, I was asked a question on Fox Business about the Presidents travel restrictions, I noted what was the intent behind those travel restrictions which is we will note see the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here, referring to an earlier set of travel restrictions,” McEnany’s responded.

“I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions. Does Vox want to take back that they proclaimed that the coronavirus would not be a deadly pandemic. Does the Washington Post want to take back that they told Americans to get a grip, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus. Does the Washington Post likewise want to take back that our brains are causing us to exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus. Does the New York Times want to take back that fear of the virus may be spreading faster than the virus itself. Does NPR want to take back that the flu was a much bigger threat than the coronavirus. And finally once again the Washington Post, would they like to take back that the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus.I’ll leave you with those questions and maybe you’ll have some answers in a few days. Thank you very much.”

It’s important to note that the articles McEnany sited are from the same time period in which these media outlets allege the President did not take enough action.

As part of the media’s strategy to downplay the president’s early travel ban, which was a preventative action to stop the spread of coronavirus, they repeatably ask him to admit he took little action in the period between ordering the travel ban and his emergency declaration.

By McEnany leaving the presser siting those articles from the same time period, the media is left having to admit to making light of the coronavirus.

This opens up the argument that the reason why the President’s travel ban may have been less effective was due to the media downplaying the coronavirus.