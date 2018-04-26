74-Year-Old Swedish Woman Prosecuted For Criticizing Mass Immigration

A 74-year-old woman in Stockholm was prosecuted and fined for a Facebook post in which she criticized the number of African migrants arriving in Sweden.

According to the prosecution, the woman responded to an article about African immigrants by writing, “Why do these individuals not go home to Africa again.”

The woman also wrote other posts that the prosecution said were “negative to Muslims and immigration.”

The pensioner was convicted for “breach of opinion against a public group” and will now have to pay a fine of 12,250 SEK (around $1500 dollars).

Instead of having an honest national conversation about the impact of mass immigration, which has contributed to soaring violent crime and rape cases in the country, Sweden has instead embarked on a campaign of intimidation and censorship.

A 55-year-old man who wrote on Facebook that Muslim migrants, “account for a lot of gang crime in Sweden and other violent stuff like rapes” was put on trial and fined $1,265 dollars.

Another 65-year-old woman was criminally charged for “hate against a group of people” after writing on Facebook that mass immigration will cause Sweden’s IQ levels to fall to the level of goldfish.

In another case, a woman was interrogated by police, had her DNA taken and was subsequently imprisoned for the “crime” of sharing a joke meme about Islam on Facebook.

Last year, a 70-year-old Swedish woman was prosecuted for hate speech for saying she saw migrants setting fire to cars, something that happens all the time in Sweden.

According to Politico, “Shootings in the country have become so common that they don’t make top headlines anymore, unless they are spectacular or lead to fatalities.”

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were committed by newly arrived migrants or approved asylum seekers. Official crime statistics show that reported rapes have increased 34% in the last 10 years.

