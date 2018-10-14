75% of Doctors Suspect They Prescribed Opioids to an Addict

Image Credits: Creative Commons Zero - CC0 / Max Pixel.

…A new report shows that the broad sweeping measures taken to curb opioid use don’t cater to all groups – particularly females aged 18 to 35. Last year, the number of millennial women hooked on addictive painkillers went up 17 percent (compared to six percent of men the same age).

The report also revealed that prescription is still rampant for some surgery patients, particularly after weight loss surgery, and while most patients have leftover pills, few of them return or dispose of them, which can lead to misuse.

It comes the same day as a survey of nearly 200 doctors, in which most admitted they have prescribed opioids to patients they suspect to be hooked on drugs.

