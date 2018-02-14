75-Year-Old 'Kingpin Granny' Charged For Distributing Opioid In Tennessee

A Tennessee woman, aged 75, was arrested Friday for allegedly distributing opioid from her home.

Betty Jean Jordan, dubbed “Kingpin Granny” by the police authorities, was arrested at her home in Parsons, Decatur County in Tennessee. According to a report by WWAY, a CBS, ABC and CW affiliated television station, Decatur County Sheriff officials said Jordan was selling prescription drugs to people.

As part of an ongoing probe into sale of prescription pills, Jordan’s house was searched by the investigators where they discovered and confiscated more than 1,000 prescription pills, which included the likes of Morphine, Xanax and Oxycodone. The investigators also seized $12000 in cash and assets, the report said.

The charges on Jordan include three counts of manufacturing, sale and delivery and possession of drugs, two counts of possession of a legend drug with intent, one count of possession of a legend drug and one count of evading arrest.

