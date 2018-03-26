76% of Sports Teams Promote Junk Food: Blamed for Childhood Obesity

Image Credits: Ginny, Flickr.

America’s top sports organizations are fueling the childhood obesity epidemic by promoting fast food and sodas, researchers claim.

More than three quarters of food products and half of beverages sponsored by the leagues most popular among American children are unhealthy, a new study declares.

Public health experts have long questioned the hypocrisy behind top athletes such as LeBron James and Serena Williams serving as the face of sugary drinks and fast food brands – and this study highlights an even deeper link between the sports industry and the promotion of unhealthy habits.

