7th Illegal Alien To Be Arrested For Rape/Sexual Abuse In MD County In Past Six Weeks

This is at least the seventh undocumented immigrant arrested in Montgomery County, Md. on rape/sex abuse charges since July 25.

The victim had "stinging" pain after the attack.

NEW: 37yo Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez raped a 15yo girl in a Silver Spring home they shared, cops say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (ABC7) — A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in her grandmother’s bedroom had been deported from the United States less than three years ago, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC7.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, of Hyattsville, is currently charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense.

