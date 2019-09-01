7th Illegal Alien To Be Arrested For Rape/Sexual Abuse In MD County In Past Six Weeks

Image Credits: Jonathan McIntosh | Flickr.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (ABC7) — A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in her grandmother’s bedroom had been deported from the United States less than three years ago, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC7.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, of Hyattsville, is currently charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense.

