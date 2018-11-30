8-Year-Old German Girl Bullied, Stabbed at Migrant Majority School, Teacher Covers It Up - Report

A news item from German broadcaster Sat 1 tells about the traumatic experience 8-year-old Yara had at a migrant majority school. She became an outcast, was bullied and even stabbed.

Little Yara was the last person in her classroom who spoke German at home. Her school can be characterized as a migrant majority school with Turks and Arab migrants as students.

“They needed to employ an interpreter to translate from German to Turkish or Arabic in order for the Turkish, Arabic people to even understand what was going on. I felt a bit lost and that’s when I realized how it must feel for my daughter,” the girl’s father, Mike F., tells Sat 1.

