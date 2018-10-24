80% of UK Terror Investigations Target Islamists

Image Credits: flickr, westmidlandspolice.

The Assistant Commissioner responsible counter-terror, Neil Badu has revealed that a record number of terror investigations are being conducted in the UK, with around 80% focused on the threat from Islamic extremism.

Speaking Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee today, Commissioner Badu said that the dreadful series of terror attacks carried recently “were not a temporary escalation of the threat” but a “sustained shift of that threat”.

He said that the “overriding threat remains those inspired by Daesh (ISIS) and the resurgent Al Qaeda” along with “very disturbing” extreme right-wing threats.

