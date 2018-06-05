80’S Cartoon Warned Us About DNA Tampering

Who knew GI Joe would eventually come true?


Related Articles

Spider Glue Research A Boon to Adhesive Industry

Spider Glue Research A Boon to Adhesive Industry

Science & Tech
Comments
SpaceX Delays Tourist Trips to the Moon

SpaceX Delays Tourist Trips to the Moon

Science & Tech
Comments

Governments And Social Media Companies Are Collaborating To Censor Anyone That Would Dare To Question Mainstream Media Narratives

Science & Tech
Comments

A Major Physics Experiment Just Detected a Particle That Shouldn’t Exist

Science & Tech
Comments

Dem lawmaker: ‘Looks like Zuckerberg lied to Congress’

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments