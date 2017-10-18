84 Kids Rescued, 120 Human Traffickers Arrested In FBI Sting

Image Credits: MIRA OBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images.

Eighty-four children were rescued — including one as young as 3 months old — and 120 human traffickers were arrested in a nationwide undercover operation that involved a Myrtle Beach hotel.

In South Carolina, the three-day operation Oct. 12-15 focused on undercover stings in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Three women were arrested and charged with prostitution last week in a joint FBI/Myrtle Beach Police Department operation at the Hilton Garden Inn near Coastal Grand Mall.

Capt. David Knipes with MBPD said the arrests came as part of the FBI’s operation on the evening of Oct. 13.

Read more


Related Articles

Obama’s UN Ambassador Claims Someone Else Made Unmasking Requests In Her Name

Obama’s UN Ambassador Claims Someone Else Made Unmasking Requests In Her Name

U.S. News
Comments
Barbara Walters Under Fire For Corey Feldman Interview After Weinstein Revelations

Barbara Walters Under Fire For Corey Feldman Interview After Weinstein Revelations

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Hollywood Has Negative Impact On Society

U.S. News
Comments

Russian Bribery Cover-Up: Rosenstein to Investigate Himself?

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Celebrities Tell America To Reject NRA, Concealed Carry Over Las Vegas Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Comments