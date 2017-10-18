84 Kids Rescued, 120 Human Traffickers Arrested In FBI Sting

Eighty-four children were rescued — including one as young as 3 months old — and 120 human traffickers were arrested in a nationwide undercover operation that involved a Myrtle Beach hotel.

In South Carolina, the three-day operation Oct. 12-15 focused on undercover stings in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Three women were arrested and charged with prostitution last week in a joint FBI/Myrtle Beach Police Department operation at the Hilton Garden Inn near Coastal Grand Mall.

Capt. David Knipes with MBPD said the arrests came as part of the FBI’s operation on the evening of Oct. 13.

