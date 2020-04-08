86% of New Yorkers Who Died With Chinese Virus Had Other Illnesses, Conditions

Data released from New York state show that the vast majority of Empire Staters who supposedly died from the Chinese Virus had at least one underlying disease or condition, and that almost the same number of people were more than 60 years old.

And even those in a younger cohort who died also had other health problems called comorbidities.

The latest data show that healthy young people aren’t likely to die from the disease, and invite the question of why quarantines are directed at the whole population, rather than the most vulnerable — the sick and the elderly.

The Numbers

Perhaps the most telling numbers are those that show the vast majority who have died suffered underlying illnesses or conditions: 4,732 out of 5,489 of the deceased, or 86.2 percent.

For instance, of those victims 80 to 89 years old, 836 had high blood pressure, 488 had diabetes, and 227 had coronary artery disease. Another 157 suffered kidney disease, 148 had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 136 had cancer, and 132 had congestive heart failure.

Those figures are similar in the 60-69 age cohort: 572 had high blood pressure and 444 had diabetes, while 133 suffered with kidney disease and 119 with coronary artery disease. Another 88 had cancer and 46 had congestive heart failure.

Yet even younger carriers suffered with other potentially fatal diseases.

Of those who died between ages 40 and 49, 83 had high blood pressure, and 77 had diabetes. Eighteen suffered with kidney disease, while eight had coronary artery disease and four had congestive heart failure.

