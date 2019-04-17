87, 86: Ages of Bernie, Biden After Serving Two Terms in WH

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden would be 87 and 86 respectively after either of them serve two terms in the White House.

And either of them would enter the Oval Office as the oldest president ever elected if one of them wins the 2020 election, assuming that Biden enters the race as anticipated.

Both of them would be older than Ronald Reagan when he left office.

“There’s no doubt both are vigorous men, but having a president pushing 90 would be a new experience in American politics,” wrote conservative commentator Bryon York. “…For those who respond, ‘Well, what about Trump?’ remember: If the president serves two terms, he will leave the White House at 78, the oldest ever in office. But that is the age Biden would begin his presidency.”

“And Sanders is a year older.”

York also pointed out that although both life could conceivably live to 100, the Social Security Administration suggests that the life expectancy of a 78-year-old man is roughly eight years.

It’s really up to the voters to decide if they would support candidates who are nearing 80, although York argues that many of them would not.

Granted, mainline Democrats aren’t exactly lying up behind either Bernie or Biden despite both of them doing fairly well in Democratic polls, although their concerns aren’t limited to just age.

“All along I’ve been thinking that sooner or later, Democratic primary voters will realize that Joe Biden is not the guy to go mano e mano with Donald Trump in 2020 (too yesteryear, too gaffe-y, peaked in the ’90s and early aughts, pushing 80) and that Bernie Sanders (also pushing 80) had his big groundswell heyday in ’15 and ’16 and that it’s time for everyone to support an eyes-forward, here-and-now candidate like Mayor Pete, Beto O’Rourke or Kamala Harris,” wrote Hollywood Elsewhere’s Jeffrey Wells. “Now, suddenly, I’m scared of what Bernie might do — of the trouble he might create.”

“He’s got a lot of money, his supporters have been known to behave like lunatics, and he might really f*ck things up.”

Wells’ statement, however, points to a much larger schism within the Democratic Party, which is also apparent given that there’s around 19 candidates vying for the nomination so far, with a few more expected to enter.



