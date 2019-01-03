8th Grade Teacher Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

An eighth grade teacher at a school in East Texas was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of human trafficking, after police say she tried to take a minor to Morocco for men to exploit.

KCEN reports Amber Parker, 37, a teacher at the Mexia Independent School district was arrested after being under the close watch of authorities for months.

KCEN has more:

37-year-old Amber Parker taught 8th grade reading in the ISD, according to [the Mexia Independent School District] website. According to McNamara, authorities had been watching Parker for months. She tried to take a girl to Morocco to meet with men and have sex, he said. The arrest was made following a joint investigation between Freestone County Sheriff’s and McLennan County Sheriff’s offices, FCSO Sheriff J. Shipley said.

Police credit cooperation between the McLennan and the Freestone County sheriff’s departments for apprehending the suspect.