90.9% of Stone jury pool voted for Hillary

Political operative Roger Stone was convicted on all 7 counts against him today by a jury containing other operatives in an area that voted over 90 percent for Hillary Clinton.

NBC reports:

Republican operative Roger Stone was found guilty Friday of all seven counts against him, including witness tampering and making false statements. …

His sentencing was set for Feb. 6, and he faces up to 20 years in prison. The jury deliberated for two days.

The trial took place in Washington, DC, a city that voted 90.9 percent for Clinton. Stone’s former client, Donald Trump, received just 4.1 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times.

InfoWars’ Alex Jones reported the jury included “CIA operatives, Democrat Party operatives, people that work for Clinton, Obama, high-level — not just this one woman, the first that it came out in that hearing, was selected as the first juror.”

