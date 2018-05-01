90% of Refugees in Netherlands Don’t Work

Almost 90% of the refugees that have received a residency permit in the Netherlands since 2014 still don’t have a job, according to figures from the Central Bureau for Statistics.

De Telegraf revealed the figures show that of the refugees who do work, only 15% are in full-time employment.

Researchers claim the reason is those asylum seekers are better off on benefits than in work.

