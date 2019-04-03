91-year-old Swede prosecuted and heavily fined for stating that Muslims “seem to be inbred”

In Skåne in southern Sweden, the judicial system’s resources have recently, among other things, been used to frame a 91-year-old man who wrote negatively about Islam and Muslims on Facebook.

The man who is from Bromölla was convicted of “incitement to racial or ethnic hatred” after he wrote “offensive” about Muslims, according to the local newspaper.

“You cannot, with the best will in the world, call these creatures humans. They seem to be inbred, the way they behave”, the elderly man supposedly wrote.

The local newspaper calls him “Sweden’s oldest online hater”.

The District Court argues that the comments are “clearly offensive to Muslims” and therefore sentences the man for hate speech.

According to the court, the usual punishment for the crime he committed is two months in prison, but the 91-year-old man evades the slammer and is let off with a conditional sentence and SEK 6,500 (€650) in daily fines.

