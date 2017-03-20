9/11 Families Sue Saudi Arabia, Accuse U.S. Ally of Complicity in Terrorist Attacks

In a stunning lawsuit seeking to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for 9/11, the families of 800 victims have filed a lawsuit accusing the Saudis of complicity in the worst terror attacks on American soil.

The legal action, filed in federal court in Manhattan, details a scenario of involvement by Saudi officials who are said to have aided some of the hijackers before the attacks.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals and three of them had previously worked for the kingdom.

The document details how officials from Saudi embassies supported hijackers Salem al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdhar 18 months before 9/11.

Read more