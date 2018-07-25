92 Percent of Trump's TV Coverage is Negative: Report

Almost all of President Trump’s TV coverage has been negative since he took office until the end of June, according to the Media Research Center.

The media watchdog’s 2017-2018 study looked at network news coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC, and found that over the span of the year and a half, 92 percent of news coverage of the president has been negative.

92% of network news coverage of President Trump is negative according to @theMRC study pic.twitter.com/7eUa9eXTac — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 25, 2018

Since becoming the Republican candidate, Trump has often attacked media outlets for being “fake news,” and has battled with CNN in particular many times.

