92 Percent of Trump's TV Coverage is Negative: Report

Image Credits: Loozrboy / Wiki.

Almost all of President Trump’s TV coverage has been negative since he took office until the end of June, according to the Media Research Center.

The media watchdog’s 2017-2018 study looked at network news coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC, and found that over the span of the year and a half, 92 percent of news coverage of the president has been negative.

Since becoming the Republican candidate, Trump has often attacked media outlets for being “fake news,” and has battled with CNN in particular many times.

Read more


Related Articles

Elites Already Moving Into Apocalypse Bunkers

Elites Already Moving Into Apocalypse Bunkers

Hot News
Comments
Americans React To Shocking James Gunn Tweets

Americans React To Shocking James Gunn Tweets

Hot News
Comments

The Mike Cernovich Interviews They Don’t Want you To See

Hot News
Comments

EXPOSED: Evil Pedophile Plot To Sexualize & Destroy Children By Normalizing Mental Illness

Hot News
Comments

David Hogg: Democrat #WalkAway Campaign ‘Is Russian Propaganda’

Hot News
Comments

Comments