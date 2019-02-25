$93,000,000,000,000: AOC's Green New Deal Cost Put Into Perspective

The Green New Deal proposal championed by Democrats comes with a price tag of approximately $93 TRILLION dollars, according to a think tank’s analysis.

But just how much is $93,000,000,000,000?

Here are some figures to put the socialist pipe dreams’ incomprehensible cost in perspective.

– The entire U.S. GDP in 2017 was $20 trillion.

– The entire GLOBAL GDP in 2016 was about $75 trillion.

– If the Green New Deal’s cost was distributed evenly among America’s 326 million people, it would cost approximately $285,276.00 per person in the U.S.

– If evenly distributed among the world’s population of 7.5 billion, the proposal would cost $12,400.00 for every man, woman and child on Earth.

– If you were to convert $1 into 1 second, the Green New Deal would translate to a span of 2,790,000 years.

– If you were to convert $1 into 1 millimeter, the Green New Deal would translate to 93 million miles (you could circle the Earth 2,325 times).

Here’s a visual representation to make the staggering cost even more comprehensive:

This graphic depicts $100 million as a pallet comprised of $100 bills.

Here is what $1 billion would look like:

And this is what $1 TRILLION looks like (note the pallets are DOUBLE stacked):

Now multiply that by 93 and you’ll start to understand the gargantuan scale of the Green New Deal.

“The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” concluded the American Action Forum. “It’s further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a video on Instagram in which she said it’s logical for this generation to reconsider having children because of climate change affecting the globe. Alex exposes this eugenics talking point now going mainstream.