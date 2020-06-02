95% of 400 Arrested In Santa Monica, CA From Out Of Town

Image Credits: David McNew | Getty.

Hundreds of people were arrested in Santa Monica, California over the weekend as rioters destroyed local businesses and clashed with the police.

Describing what was at first a peaceful protest, Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud explained that a “second group” came into the city to loot and destroy property.

In total, over 400 individuals were arrested for crimes ranging from burglary and assault with a deadly weapon to looting and curfew violations and assault on an officer.

Renaud also said 95% of those arrested do not have Santa Monica addresses.

ABC 7 reports, “At least nine fires were set in the city on Sunday – four to buildings, four to cars and one in a dumpster, fire officials said.”

A local business owner was interviewed while he stood in front of his property holding a pistol alongside his neighbor who backed him up with a rifle.

“A single gun doesn’t intimidate,” the man explained when asked if the firearms helped him deter looters. “When you see two or three people having a weapon and standing guard, it deterred a lot of looters today. And it got pretty scary here on Broadway.”

Additionally, the image of a white man and a black man standing together to protect their community blows the lid off the racial division being pushed by the establishment media and Democrat party.

Who is organizing these riots?

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Poll Finds Clear Majority of Americans Want Military to Help Police Deal With Riots

Poll Finds Clear Majority of Americans Want Military to Help Police Deal With Riots

U.S. News
Comments
Even Far-Left Southern Poverty Law Center Says No Evidence White Supremacists Sparking Riots

Even Far-Left Southern Poverty Law Center Says No Evidence White Supremacists Sparking Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Woman Kneels on Demand in the Street to Apologize For Her “White Privilege”

U.S. News
comments

We Are In A Civil War Whether We Realize It Or Not

U.S. News
comments

NYT Changes Trump Headline After Caving To Democrat Backlash — Again

U.S. News
comments

Comments