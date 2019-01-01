99 Vehicles Set on Fire In Migrant-Heavy Paris Suburb on New Year's Eve

99 vehicles were set on fire in the migrant-heavy Paris suburb of Saint Denis last night while clashes with police were also reported.

The Intelligence Fusion Twitter account posted a map which stated that, “In addition to 99 cars being set on fire, nine bonfires were also identified.”

Setting cars on fire has become a “tradition” for migrant youths who routinely set vehicles ablaze on New Year’s Eve.

Located just 6 miles from the Eiffel Tower, Saint Denis is home to no less than 400,000 illegal immigrants. Out of the suburb’s 1.5 million population, 600,000 are Muslims from North Africa or sub-Saharan Africa and there are at least 160 mosques.

The area is a perfect illustration of how mass migration and integration has completely failed.

According to journalist Andrew Malone, “the area is already lost to France,” with open drug dealing, Sharia courts, women wearing the full Burka despite it being banned and police afraid to patrol the streets.

Migrant areas of Paris have routinely suffered riots and mass torching of vehicles over the last 15 years, most notably in 2005 when youths of mainly African and North African heritage burned a total of 8,000 vehicles over a period of 3 weeks.

Areas of Paris, including Seine-Saint-Denis, and Lyon were also hit by unrest on Halloween night last year following a message on social media calling for a “purge” against police.

200 riot police were needed to quell chaos in an immigrant suburb of Nantes, France as youths set cars on fire and torched a shopping center back in July following the police shooting of a Muslim man.

In a recently published interview, France’s former Interior Minister Gérard Collomb warned that the country’s security situation is dire thanks to mass immigration.

Asked what he thought about the security situation, Collomb responded, “The relations between people are very hard, people don’t want to live together.”

Pressed as to whether he thought mass immigration was responsible for this unrest, Collomb responded, “Enormously so,” before going on to acknowledge that France did not need any more immigration.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

However, none of this has stopped French President Macron from signaling that he will continue an open borders policy.

During a television appearance in April, Macron said that mass migration was Europe’s “destiny” and that Africans will continue to flood into the continent “for many years to come.”

A recent Ifop poll found that 79 percent of the country’s citizens believe France does not need any more immigrants.

Throughout last month, Paris also separately saw its biggest riots in 50 years as anti-Macron ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters rampaged through the city as part of demonstrations against the EU and austerity measures.

As I document in the video below, Paris has changed for the worse over the last few years, with violent crime and sexual assault on the increase thanks to mass migration and a total lack of integration.

