Anti-Trump protesters gathered outside what is believed to be the new headquarters of Breitbart in Los Angeles, California.

Pro-Trump groups gathered across the street from the protesters to show support for the news outlet and the Trump administration.

Protesters carried signs saying “Breitbart sells fear” and chanted “Breitbart lies.”

One man armed with a megaphone told the protesters that real news can be found at Breitbart and Infowars.