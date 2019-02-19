Trump Urges Venezuela's Military to Turn on Maduro

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

President Trump urged Venezuela’s military leaders Monday to turn on leader Nicolas Maduro, casting the struggle in the troubled South American nation as a major test of whether the world can rid itself of a socialist stumbling block.

Speaking in Miami, the president also connected Venezuela to Cuba, saying Mr. Maduro has become a “puppet” of the communist regime in Havana.

LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

He accused Mr. Maduro of denying his people medicine and other life-sustaining assistance to prop up his government, and he told Venezuelan generals they will lose everything unless they reject Mr. Maduro and back National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes as the president.

