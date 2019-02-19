Trump Urges Venezuela's Military to Turn on Maduro

President Trump urged Venezuela’s military leaders Monday to turn on leader Nicolas Maduro, casting the struggle in the troubled South American nation as a major test of whether the world can rid itself of a socialist stumbling block.

Speaking in Miami, the president also connected Venezuela to Cuba, saying Mr. Maduro has become a “puppet” of the communist regime in Havana.

He accused Mr. Maduro of denying his people medicine and other life-sustaining assistance to prop up his government, and he told Venezuelan generals they will lose everything unless they reject Mr. Maduro and back National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes as the president.

Read more



Matt Bracken breaks down how the leftist, socialist policies adopted by California lawmakers will eventually lead to a Venezuelan-like collapse for the “Golden State,” but before that takes place, those same policies have the potential to spread to the rest of the United States.