Mexican Man in Border Patrol Custody Dies After 15-Day Hospital Stay

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A Mexican man who had illegally entered the country on more than one occasion died Monday morning in a Texas hospital after being apprehended by local police earlier this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement late Monday the unnamed 45-year-old man was taken into custody by the Roma Police Department about 50 miles northwest of McAllen, Texas, on Feb. 2.

John Moore/Getty Images

The man told police he needed medical help and was driven by Starr County Emergency Medical Services to Mission Regional Medical Center.

Read more


Stewart Rhodes and Alex Jones reveal to listeners how lawmakers in the Texas State Government are taking building the wall into their own hands.


Related Articles

Italian Leader Dodges Kidnapping Investigation Over Migrants

Italian Leader Dodges Kidnapping Investigation Over Migrants

Globalism
Comments
Hungary Policy Touted as Symbol Against Migration Crisis

Hungary Policy Touted as Symbol Against Migration Crisis

Globalism
Comments

Border Crisis Triggering Spike in Meth Overdose Deaths- Ohio Detective

Globalism
Comments

Lawmakers Quit UK Labour Party Citing Takeover By Radical Left

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Giving Up Under Populist Pressure

Globalism
Comments

Comments