Mexican Man in Border Patrol Custody Dies After 15-Day Hospital Stay

A Mexican man who had illegally entered the country on more than one occasion died Monday morning in a Texas hospital after being apprehended by local police earlier this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement late Monday the unnamed 45-year-old man was taken into custody by the Roma Police Department about 50 miles northwest of McAllen, Texas, on Feb. 2.

The man told police he needed medical help and was driven by Starr County Emergency Medical Services to Mission Regional Medical Center.

Read more



Stewart Rhodes and Alex Jones reveal to listeners how lawmakers in the Texas State Government are taking building the wall into their own hands.