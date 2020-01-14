Video: 'Wax My Balls' Trans Activist Throws Fists at Reporter

A Rebel News reporter says he was punched in the head by trans activist Jessica Yaniv outside a courthouse, and he captured the whole confrontation on tape:

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

The video, which has already amassed over a million views on Twitter, shows Yaniv charging at the reporter and throwing a flurry of punches.

“Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head,” reporter Keean Bexte said. “Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse.”

“I need an Advil.”

Rebel News reports that Yaniv was at the Surrey Provincial Court in Canada to face two counts of weapons charges which stemmed from an arrest last year after Yaniv branished an illegal Taser during a livestream with Blaire White, a conservative transgender commentator:

Unlike the United States with its vibrant Second Amendment, Canada has outlawed tasers.

The livestream led to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police raiding Yaniv’s house.

Yaniv originally made headlines after the activist unsuccessfully sued salon stylists after they refused to wax Yaniv’s male genitalia.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!