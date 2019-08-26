A Biden-Trump Debate Preview

As we patiently wait for the Democrats to narrow down their field of Presidential hopefuls, we can analyze the differences between the Democrats’ leading candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, who maintains a double-digit lead over the rest of the Democratic field and our current President Donald J. Trump.

They both made recent speeches in the Granite State of New Hampshire, which is always the first to vote in primaries.

Consider it a preview of what’s to come if Joe Biden doesn’t grope anyone or gaffe himself into oblivion and makes it to the 2020 Presidential debate stage.


