‘A Bomb of Some Kind’: Trump Says U.S. Military Officials ‘Think’ Deadly Beirut Blast Was An ATTACK

Image Credits: @NewsPolitics/twitter.

President Trump has claimed the blast that rocked Beirut was likely an “attack,” citing US military officials who “seem to believe” the explosion was not accidental, despite widespread reports it was a chemical warehouse accident.

“It would seem like it based on the explosion,” Trump said when asked whether the blast was the result of an attack.

“I met with some of our great generals, they seem to feel this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event…they seem to think it was an attack, it was a bomb of some kind.”

Leftist nation loathing and neglect from the voters installed the enemy that is destroying from within.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

China Steps Up Massive 'Combat Readiness' Aerial Drills Over South China Sea

China Steps Up Massive ‘Combat Readiness’ Aerial Drills Over South China Sea

World at War
Comments
UN Report Warns North Korea Has Miniaturized Nukes to Fit on Missiles

UN Report Warns North Korea Has Miniaturized Nukes to Fit on Missiles

World at War
Comments

Trump Expects Only 4,000 Troops in Afghanistan “Very Soon”

World at War
comments

China to build Wuhan-style virus lab close to Russian border

World at War
comments

Doctor Warns Covid Pandemic Actually Practice for “Biological Warfare”

World at War
comments

Comments