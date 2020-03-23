A Boot Stamping On Liberty's Face Forever

What is the true definition of Martial Law?

Blacks Law, the most widely used law dictionary in the United States, defines Martial Law as that which is built upon no settled principles but is entirely arbitrary in its decisions is in truth and reality no law, but something indulged rather than allowed as a law.

And what an indulgence we are witnessing as Martial Law begins its creep into larger cities due to the coronavirus hysteria.

Stamping on the face of liberty and the livelihood of America forever.

