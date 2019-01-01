A brief history of black holes

Image Credits: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty.

Late in 2018, the gravitational wave observatory, LIGO, announced that they had detected the most distant and massive source of ripples of spacetime ever monitored: waves triggered by pairs of black holes colliding in deep space.

Only since 2015 have we been able to observe these invisible astronomical bodies, which can be detected only by their gravitational attraction. The history of our hunt for these enigmatic objects traces back to the 18th century, but the crucial phase took place in a suitably dark period of human history – World War II.

The concept of a body that would trap light, thereby becoming invisible to the rest of the universe, had first been considered by the natural philosophers John Michell and later Pierre-Simon Laplace in the 18th century. They used Newton’s gravitational laws to calculate the escape velocity of a light particle from a body, predicting the existence of stars so dense that light could not escape from them. Michell called them “dark stars”.

Read more


Related Articles

Our universe: An expanding bubble in an extra dimension

Our universe: An expanding bubble in an extra dimension

Science & Tech
Comments
2018 One of the Calmest Years on Record for US Tornadoes

2018 One of the Calmest Years on Record for US Tornadoes

Science & Tech
Comments

Researchers model glaciation on Mercury’s poles

Science & Tech
Comments

Exploring the Escaping Atmosphere of HAT-P-11b

Science & Tech
Comments

Pink Death: Chemicals Used to Make Ham, Bacon Boost Cancer Risks, Experts Warn

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments