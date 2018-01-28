A decade of 'creepy behavior': Campaign aide Hillary refused to fire accused by more women

A Clinton presidential campaign aide who was accused of sexual harassment in 2008 but never fired by Hillary, now faces fresh accusations from two more women.

A young woman filed an official complaint against her boss Burns Strider in 2008 and against the advice of senior aides, Clinton reportedly refused to fire him from the campaign.

Instead he had his pay docked, was demoted and reassigned to a different department.

So when Clinton lost the Democratic candidate bid to Barack Obama, Strider’s reputation wasn’t hurt, and he continued on working in high power positions in Washington.

In 2013 he started a job at the pro-Clinton super PAC American Bridge, where he headed a new project and was named vice president.

Two of his female subordinates at the job have alleged that during their time working for Strider he sexually harassed them – stalked them- and even made them feel like he might hinder their future careers if they spoke up,Buzzfeed news reported.

